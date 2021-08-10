Arc Digital
The Discourse Report: August 11, 2021
The 411 on Delta, the media's abysmal track record on Cuomo, the UN's grim climate report, and more
Berny Belvedere
What is Arc Digital?
About
The Discourse Report: August 10, 2021
It's finally Infrastructure Week!, Charles Murray Discourse, Messi's Barcelona farewell, and more
Berny Belvedere
The Afterworld
Climate change and the shape of our children's lives
Joel Looper
The Discourse Report: August 9, 2021
California NIMBYism, Hungary Discourse, how the rich avoid taxes, and more
Berny Belvedere
Constitutional Epistemology
A review of Jonathan Rauch's "The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth"
Jonathan Salem-Wiseman
Allegories from the Underground
A review of Richard Wright's "The Man Who Lived Underground"
J. L. Wall
It Is Time To Decriminalize Sex Work
Sex workers aren't meaningfully different from workers in any other industry and they deserve the same legal protections
Shanelle Loren
The Cannibal Club: The Intellectual Dark Web of the 19th Century
What a group of taboo-breakers in the mid-1800s can tell us about today's IDW
Nathan G. Alexander
