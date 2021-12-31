The Top 50 Songs of 2021

2021 has been a very weird year. Not quite as weird as 2020—but not far off, either.

We can always count on the music, though. Artists came through like they always do.

Here are my picks for the best 50 songs of the year.

50. Lana Del Rey — “White Dress”

49. The Weather Station — “Tried To Tell You”

48. Third Eye Blind — “Box of Bones”

47. Pop Smoke & The Neptunes (feat. Pusha T, Travi, and Beam) — “Top Shotta”

46. Coi Leray — “Twinnem”

45. Msaki & Sun-El Musician (feat. Diplo) — “Tomorrow Silver”

44. Playboi Carti — “King Vamp”

43. Bladee — “Bby”

42. Talking Body & Groovie Movin — “Feel So Good”

41. Yu Su — “Xiu”

40. MohBad — “Feel Good”

39. Kanye West (feat. Jay-Z and Francis and the Lights) — “Jail”

38. Eris Drew — “Quivering in Time”

37. The War on Drugs — “Harmonia’s Dream”

36. Sofia Kourtesis — “By Your Side”

35. Ann Marie (feat. Chris Brown) — “Check For Me”

34. Don Toliver (feat. Travis Scott) — “Flocky Flocky”

33. Charlotte Day Wilson — “Strangers”

32. Midwife — “Enemy”

31. Big Red Machine (feat. Naeem) — “Easy to Sabotage”

30. Porches — “Lately”

29. Remi Wolf — “Anthony Kiedes”

28. Aesop Rock & Blockhead — “Wolf Piss”

27. Rod Wave — “By Your Side”

26. Charley Crockett — “I Need Your Love”

25. Dijon — “Big Mike’s”

24. Low — “Days Like These”

23. Mdou Moctar — “Tala Tannam”

22. Black Marble — “Say It First”

21. Dijon — “Credits!”

20. Bleachers — “91”

19. Bo Burnham — “All Eyes On Me”

18. Doran — “Down the Road”

17. Trace Mountains — “IDK”

16. Blackstarkids — “Juno”

15. Young Thug and Gunna — “Ski”

14. Water From Your Eyes — ““Quotations””

13. Big Red Machine (feat. Ilsey) — “Mimi”

12. Myriam Gendron — “Go Away From My Window”

11. Kacy Hill — “Mochi’s Interlude”

10. Drake — “TSU”

9. Rostam — “4Runner”

8. Fred Again.. — “Tate (How I Feel)”

7. M Field — “Gargoyle”

6. Aminé — “Van Gogh”

5. Big Thief — “Little Things”

4. Young Thug (feat. Unfoonk) — “Real”

3. M Field — “Andrew”

2. Kacy Hill — “I Couldn’t Wait”

1. Anz (feat. George Riley) — “You Could Be”

Well, that’s it. That’s the list.

Hope you enjoyed the year in music as much as I did. Here’s to an even better 2022!