The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only an unjustified military assault against a sovereign people. It is also an assault on democracy—the latest horrific example of longstanding Kremlin tactics to weaken democratic states and alliances around the world.

Some people might be tempted to think this is an arena in which only military officials or national security experts can participate. Not true.

Since each of us has an interest in democracy prevailing, each of us has a role to play in defending democracy at home during this broader geopolitical contest. The way we do it is through free political activity.

Given that the U.S. has undergone democratic backsliding and rising pro-authoritarian sentiment in recent years, the need for American citizens and leaders to actively promote democracy is acute. Our recent struggles on this front have only encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dictatorial agenda. What’s more, political reactionaries in the U.S. have openly praised Putin since the mid-2010s. That praise has tragically distracted from the heroism of many brave Russians risking their lives to resist Putin’s attacks on democracy at every turn.

If both Ukrainians and Russians can heroically oppose the war in defense of democracy abroad, then we can do our part here in the U.S.



The anti-democratic tactics that Putin and his regime employ belong to a standard authoritarian playbook. Saying the opposite of what authoritarians like Putin say and doing the opposite of what they do should be conscious ways to promote democracy at home. Think of these opposite actions as basic entries of a daily manual for defending democracy.



Oppose political figures who claim to defend “culture.”

Cultural mythology is a key part of Putin’s authority. He claims to advance a national destiny allegedly rooted in Prince Vladimir’s adoption of Christianity more than 1,000 years ago (the prince was the leader of the Kievan Rus). Putin wants to unite all “true” Russians in this lineage and restore their might from a distant age. This premise allows him to label people who oppose that mythology, in Russia or other countries, as enemies.

Insist that public officials protect cultural pluralism, meaning the inalienable rights of religious, ethnic, or cultural minorities.

Support leaders who help to expand democracy in the present, not try to restore society to an imagined cultural past.



Reject political proposals to censor educational institutions and restrict the free press.

Putin attacks schools and universities because he claims that they promote dangerous or “unpatriotic” ideas about race, sex, gender, or multiculturalism. The Kremlin represses journalistic freedom by calling truthful reports about current events fabrications and, therefore, threats to state security. Exerting state power over educational institutions and controlling the media have been key parts of Putin’s anti-democratic agenda all along.

Resist partisan efforts to regulate education or public information in the U.S.

Hold officials accountable for protecting academic freedom and freedom of the press.



Reject politicians who sow cynicism about democratic processes.

Putin portrays Western democracy as chaotic and corrupt. Putin has never won a free and fair election; rule-based popular government is a threat to his power.

Mature and responsible democratic officials recognize that power-sharing is a social and political good, not an unjust obstacle to their personal power.

Support politicians who encourage participation in democratic processes and make voting more accessible rather than more difficult.

Resist partisan proposals to establish political control over elections.

The ruling party controls fraudulent elections, or maintains a “managed democracy,” in the Russian Federation. Putin and his supporters falsely claim that these measures are necessary to protect elections from “terrorists” and “extremists.”

Oppose efforts to equate electoral security with greater one-party influence over U.S. elections.

Support officials who protect voting rights and free elections in transparently non-partisan ways.

Defend democracy by opposing racism.

Putin consolidates power by inciting fear about black people and Jews. He claims to defend Russia against such allegedly impure groups. Kremlin propaganda on this subject is purposefully confusing: Putin’s spokespersons depict Jewish leaders as the “real” fascists or groups that oppose racism as the “real” racists.

Refuse to support U.S. leaders who use similar racist appeals—not in the name of “political correctness,” but to defend democracy. A nation that tolerates discrimination against some cannot claim to secure democratic freedoms for all.

Oppose efforts to turn misogyny, homophobia, or transphobia into law.

Putin also consolidates power by legitimizing misogyny and denigrating LGBTQ people. He and his supporters have legalized domestic violence against women and criminalized LGBTQ identities.

State attacks on women and sexual minorities are a classic totalitarian tool intended to intimidate the population at large. The basic message of those attacks is that some human beings are fundamentally unequal and unworthy of democratic freedoms or equal protection under the law.

Contest legislative measures that criminalize sexual identity or legitimate sexual or gender inequality in the U.S.

Identify every such measure as an assault on the democratic freedom of self-determination.

Defend rights of democratic assembly and protest.

Putin’s current barbarism against Ukraine stems from nonviolent protests for democratic reform in that country. The 2014 Revolution of Dignity sought to oust a corrupt, Russian-friendly government from Ukraine. Putin responded in classic authoritarian fashion: by portraying nonviolent democratic protesters as radical, dangerous, and illegitimate. The Kremlin has cited this characterization ever since in its efforts to destabilize the region and illegally annex territory from Ukraine.

Question political rhetoric that conflates largely nonviolent protest movements in pursuit of justice and equality with allegedly dangerous fringe groups.

Oppose officials who threaten to use force against those movements based on vague proclamations about order and security.

Choose to belong, above all, to a rule-based system of popular government rather than a leader or party. Defend that system, not a leader or party, as a principal source of freedom.

Saying the opposite of what authoritarians say and doing the opposite of what they do are effective ways for citizens and politicians alike to defend U.S. democracy in routine social and political practices.

We should not need imperialist wars abroad—in Georgia, Chechnya, Syria, Ukraine, or elsewhere—to establish a daily manual for promoting democracy at home. If these principles for democratic advocacy were not clear before, then they should be tragically apparent now as essential civic duties of our time.