After threatening to destroy Iranian civilian bridges and power plants, and declaring “a whole civilization will die tonight,” U.S. president Donald Trump backed down, accepting a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on Iran’s terms. Both sides reportedly agreed to a two-week halt in fighting to allow negotiations, using Iran’s 10-point list of demands as a framework.

Trump launched the war with absolutist goals, talking of regime change, demanding “unconditional surrender,” and saying he would pick Iran’s next leader. When it was clear the regime survived U.S. and Israeli assassinations of top leaders and could exert leverage by blocking shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump escalated bombing, threatened ground invasion, and communicated a list of 15 demands that included Iran forfeiting its nuclear program and immediately reopening the strait. When that went nowhere, he bombed more, destroyed a civilian bridge—likely a war crime—and made genocidal threats. Then he folded.

Negotiations could…

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