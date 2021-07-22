A Tale of Two Inequalities

Some see a sharp divide between inequality of outcome and inequality of opportunity, but the former actually implies the latter

Comment 3Share

Critics frequently complain that critical race theory unjustifiably focuses on inequalities of outcome. What they mean is that CRT identifies disparities between white and black Americans in economic, educational, and professional outcomes as evidence of inequalities in opportunity for black Americans—in short, as evidence of persistent structural racis…

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous