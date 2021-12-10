Abortion and the Gender Wars

With the prospect of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion being either overturned or severely curtailed by the Supreme Court’s pending ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, abortion is poised to once again take center stage in the culture wars—and in feminist discourse in particular.

Given the surreal timeline we’re living in right now, it’s hard to predict exactly how this will play out. Yet it seems likely, at least, that the new prominence of abortion rights will take some of the momentum out of transgender advocacy—not so much because it’s a competing issue as because of a renewed focus on women’s rights as related to female biology.

In recent years, it’s become voguish in progressive circles to treat abortion as gender-neutral: “pregnant person” and so forth. In September, this vogue caused the ACLU digital team to alter a quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg on abortion rights by replacing gender-specific terms with bracketed neutral ones.