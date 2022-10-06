Journalism is more complex than people think. There are lots of steps in the publishing process. There’s the conception of the story, then the investigating and reporting, then the writing, then finally the editing and publishing. And, well, an error can occur during any one of these phases.

On Twitter, New Yorker contributor Adam Davidson criticized a recent New York Times piece written by Maggie Haberman (who leads the byline) and some others at the Times. Which of the phases in the publishing process did the Times get wrong, according to Davidson? Let’s take a look.