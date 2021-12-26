American Beauty

Amy Argetsinger

Atria/One Signal, 384 pages, 2021

Ilise S. Carter

Prometheus, 226 pages, 2021

Ilise Carter’s The Red Menace is a lighthearted coverage of makeup, and its popularity in the U.S. from colonial days onwards. Carter makes the case that cosmetics were known and used through the 18th and 19th centuries, long before they were “officially” socially endorsed in the 20th. Through her descriptions, we see not just the options, but the demands for beauty society puts on women.

Carter includes a recipe for lip salve from Martha Washington, although it might be generous to call it makeup. (It sounds more like a balm against Potomac winters, rather than a forerunner of Revlon Colorstay). But whatever products were sold, or homemade, there was still a fair amount of prejudice against cosmetics. Women who painted their faces were, to respectable Protestants, actresses and tarts.

That would of course change, with mass-production, Hollywood, and photography. By the 1940s, a well-groomed lady was meant to wear cosmetics. Tasteful and appropriate, but makeup nonetheless. (Carter notes that a handbook for British war brides moving to the U.S. included a reminder that lipstick was expected.) And this transition period coincided with the rise of the beauty pageant. As cultivating a beauty through artificial means became more acceptable, so did being assessed on it.

Amy Argetsinger’s There She Was allows that grading women on their looks goes back to the judgment of Paris and the book of Esther. But pageants (the term coming from a “parade”) became the term that stuck in the American context.