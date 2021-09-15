Announcement: DiscRep is Email Only

As of 9/14 on, daily entries will be sent to inboxes, but won't appear on the website

This is to inform readers that Arc Digital’s daily newsletter called DiscRep (short for Discourse Report) will be, as of 9/14, exclusively sent out via email. As of that date, entries will not be put on the Arc site. We want to reserve the homepage for articles rather than our daily rundowns.

Thank you,

Berny Belvedere

