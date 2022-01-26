Stephen Kent

Center Street, 256 pages, 2021

Does the key to saving the United States lie hidden in Obi-Wan Kenobi dialogue from Revenge of the Sith? This, among similar questions, is at the heart of Stephen Kent’s book, How the Force Can Fix the World. Kent, a libertarian-leaning political commentator and host of the Beltway Banthas podcast, considers the most important lessons to draw from the space opera franchise for modern politics and society.

The book has seven chapters, each focusing on a different theme present in the series: humility, empathy, fear, hope, redemption, balance, and choice. Kent weaves discussions of these topics in the context of the galaxy far, far away along with analysis of each as applied to modern (predominantly American) social and political problems. (Full disclosure: Kent is a former colleague.)

The book effectively discusses the intertwining concepts of hope and fear, combining strong analysis of the films with a coherent connection to modern politics. It is too easy today to be overcome with dread over threats to America’s future. Whether external threats, such as the rise of an authoritarian superpower competitor like China, or internal threats, such as rising radicalism generally or the January 6 riots specifically. These fears can seem paralyzing.

A quick read of a few select Twitter feeds can provide a window into fear as the path to the dark side. The more one builds up a political threat in one’s mind, the more likely one is to abandon one’s values ostensibly in order to protect them. Kent analogizes Anakin’s turn to the dark side to the War on Terror, where the United States sacrificed some level of individual privacy and due process ostensibly to safeguard our very liberty, but there are plenty of other examples one could use (pick your partisan poison—Covid lockdowns, gun control, immigration restrictions, etc.).

Meanwhile, the story of the Star Wars saga is that of hope overcoming fear—that the triumph of evil is not inevitable. And while the past two years have been beyond grim at times, there are cracks where we can see the light—not only in broad trends over decades and centuries, but also in those very moments of darkness. Kent quotes the largely under-utilized Supreme Leader Snoke, who, in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, says: “Darkness rises and light to meet it.” While Kent does not draw this explicit parallel, it brought to my mind the unprecedentedly successful race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

At its core, this is where the book thrives: jostling the reader towards taking a slightly more Light Side philosophy to politics and life generally. But by the same token, an easy critique of the book, and perhaps its entire premise, is questioning its purpose. Do we need references to the internal politics of Naboo and quotations from a giant cartoon amphibian voiced by Brian Blessed to understand the value of humility? Well, presumably not. Certain sections of the book might remind some readers of the stereotypical millennial-aged liberal making yet another Harry Potter analogy. Isn’t political discourse better enhanced by more sophisticated works of fiction (or better yet, of philosophy or theology)?

Sure, Return of the Jedi is no City of God. But the value of Star Wars is that it belongs to all of us. As Kent argues at the beginning of the book, your neighbor is probably more able to name all of the members of the Skywalker family than list all of their civil rights enumerated by the Constitution. That might be troubling, but it’s not Star Wars’s fault.

The media Americans consume is increasingly fractured. Hundreds of books’ worth of words have been spent in the past few years alone lamenting the increasing polarization of political media. But it’s not just political media—with the development of first cable television and then who knows how many streaming services with countless shows, there’s less of a commonly shared culture than when there were only three networks. And religion has declined, both in professed belief and intensity. Nonetheless, a majority of Americans still call themselves Star Wars fans.

I’m not sure there’s an easy way to translate this cultural relevance into an instrument to improve our discourse—as Kent highlights, Star Wars metaphors already percolate through political discussions. It’s not so much The Force fixing the world as The Force fixing how the reader interacts with the world—which, hey, change has to start somewhere.