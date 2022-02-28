The unthinkable has happened: War is raging in Ukraine, where Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin is waging an all-out assault to crush a disobedient neighbor. There is a widespread sense that we are witnessing a historical moment, probably (as Noah Smith argues) the end of the post-World War II “Long Peace” and of post-Soviet Pax Americana—and perhaps even of the “liberal order” based on democracy, individual rights, and the rule of law.

Among the various responses to this tragedy is the narrative according to which Putin has been emboldened by “woke” progressivism in the West.

Kisin, a Russian-born British comedian and commentator, has also expounded his views in a long Twitter thread of which this section is the highlight:

I share many of Kisin’s—and Heying’s—criticisms of “wokeness,” including the obsession with gender identities and the performative self-flagellation over the sins of the West. I even agree that “wokeness” is relevant to the question of how to push back against the enemies of freedom: endlessly focusing on identity-based divisions and promoting the notion that liberal democracy is based on a foundation of racism, patriarchy, and other other oppressions is not a good way to rally people to the defense of the Free World.

But several caveats are in order.

First, I think the Kisin/Heying type of argument drastically exaggerates the reach of “wokeness,” or radical social-justice leftism. Yes, it has far too much influence in key cultural institutions in the United States and in many European countries, and it does pose a real threat to liberal society and its key values such as tolerance, pluralism, and individual rights. But more traditional liberalism (and centrism, and moderate conservatism) are far from extinct.

Second, the view of the liberal West as decadent, weak, and riven by profound divisions was common in authoritarian and totalitarian societies (including Soviet Russia) long before the current brand of “wokeness” existed. Among those whose worldview boils down to “respect strength and despise weakness,” even liberal (as opposed to “woke”) versions of equality, diversity, and justice—and other liberal values such as tolerance, intellectual pluralism, and individualism—are likely to be seen as signs of a weak and unstable society.

Third, European dependence on Russian oil and gas—a problem that can reasonably be blamed on capitalism, and certainly not on “wokeness”—has probably done far more to embolden Putin than “non-binary genders” and personal pronouns.

Fourth and last: If toxic, illiberal, and polarizing trends on the left endanger social cohesion in liberal societies and embolden the foreign autocrats who are watching, surely this is also true of toxic, illiberal, and polarizing trends on the right: anti-immigrant hysteria, populist grievance and anti-“elite” class warfare, apologetics for racism and misogyny under the guise of combating “political correctness.”

I know there’s a view on the right that Trump would have deterred Putin from invading Ukraine, if only by being unpredictable; but surely Trump’s trashing of American alliances, his in-your-face rejection of any moral foundation for American policy (remember his dismissal of Putin’s killing of journalists and political opponents with, “You think we don’t kill people?”) and his coziness with authoritarians are as likely as “wokeness” to have emboldened enemies abroad.

If the Free World’s will to stand up for freedom is sapped by rhetoric that treats the legacy of liberalism and the Enlightenment as a façade for white supremacy, then surely it is also sapped by rhetoric that treats modern liberal democracy as a fig leaf for rule by sinister globalist elites and mask mandates as the equivalent of the Gulag. Surely, conspiracy theories about pedophile cabals, stolen elections, the “plandemic” intended to bring the world’s economies to their knees, and the diabolical plan behind vaccination should also count as part of the problem.

It’s difficult, for instance, to avoid noticing that outright cheerleading for Vladimir Putin in the West today comes from the right more than the left (Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, to take just two examples). It’s on the right that we find people like Columbia University political scientist Richard Hanania, who tell us that the future belongs to the might-makes-right strongmen who don’t waste time with silly woke stuff like human rights for women.

In fact, the gravediggers of liberalism may well turn out to be wrong, just as Hanania proved to be absurdly wrong when he predicted that Ukraine would offer no serious resistance to Russia. So far, the European Union and other democracies have mustered a remarkably strong and unified response to Putin’s aggression against Ukraine. Maybe, with all its discord, its messiness and even its lapses into progressive illiberalism, liberalism is far stronger than it appears.

That doesn’t mean we should not push back against bad ideas and toxic movements that make liberal societies less healthy and less liberal. But when such pushback turns into partisan warfare, it only makes the problem worse.