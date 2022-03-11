Saturday marks the centenary of Jack Kerouac’s birth, March 12, 1922. I never forget it, or miss it, because it’s also my birthday. And now, because Ti-Jean (as he was known to loved ones) is hitting his hundred, I’ve thought about him and me, and just how well I fit into a generation for whom his impact was both removed and diluted.

I’ve felt the ebb tide of generational gap pulling me away from the sands on which were drawn his legacy. I’ve gone back to my youth, and questioned my sense that he was already a figure from an out-of-date past. And over the years I’ve felt my Kerouac pulled apart by a rip tide: the strongest pull of all, being acclaimed a success by an America celebrating what they saw but could not see. It was a contradiction that killed him. The Beat poet Gregory Corso understood that implicitly; he’d been in the middle of it.

Not long after Kerouac drank himself to death on October 21, 1969, Corso published Elegiac Feelings American, whose long title poem adopted an Allen Ginsberg-style line to mourn and celebrate the America which created Kerouac in its dreams and killed him with its reality:

Did it look beautiful to you, did it sound so too, in its cold

electric blue, that America that spewed and

stenched your home, your good brain, that unreal

fake America, that caricature of America, that

plugged in a wall America … a gallon of desperate

whiskey a day it took ye to look that America in its

disembodied eye

Kerouac was 28 when his first novel The Town And The City appeared in 1950. It’s very much an apprentice work, and like virtually everything he wrote, anchored in autobiography. The book ends with Peter Martin putting on his leather jacket and leaving to go—on the road, as it were. He finished writing the famous typewriter-roll version of On The Road in 1951; though it would be revised before Malcolm Cowley got it published in 1957 and Sal Paradise finally hit the road with Dean Moriarty, the Neal Cassady character.

By 1957, however, the Beats had already hit the scene. John Clellon Holmes, whose birthday also falls on March 12, published a novel called Go in 1952, about his own experiences with Kerouac, Cassady, and Ginsberg, as well as Ginsberg’s at Columbia, the ones recounted in the Beats-meet-Animal House movie Kill Your Darlings. Daniel Radcliffe played Ginsberg and Jack Huston played Kerouac in that one, but Huston didn’t get the depths of Kerouac’s character (and couldn’t throw a football). Holmes also wrote an article called “The Beat Generation” for The New York Times Magazine that year; the title came from Kerouac, who used “beat generation” in the sense of beaten, downbeat, hip (“that’s beat, man”) but soon it morphed into a more Ginsberg/Corso sense of “beatific.”

On The Road became a best-seller in 1957 because the audience was ready for a book that laid out the aspirations of that rebelling generation, much as Catcher In The Rye had done a few years earlier. But his book’s success was a problem for Kerouac because the ‘Beat’ rebellion had already been subsumed by the American mainstream.

Ginsberg, Kerouac, Corso

I came to the Beats in my adolescence, a great age at which to discover Corso in particular. I could recite bits from “Marriage” and “Bomb” alongside Ginsburg’s “Howl.” We read in school in those days; even at 14, when I read “A Supermarket In California,” I knew the Walt Whitman voice Ginsberg was using, the role he grew into. When I came across Kerouac’s poems I already knew he was the Big Daddy of the Beats, but ‘Beatniks’ (the term coined sarcastically by San Francisco columnist Herb Caen) were already old hat by then. And I actually read Alexander Trocchi’s Cain’s Book before I got to On The Road.

I’d seen Bob (Gilligan) Denver playing the beatnik Maynard G. Krebs in the TV series Dobie Gillis, shrieking in panic whenever someone said “work,” or Jack Lemmon banging bongos in the movie Bell, Book and Candle. Early Sixties Beatniks wore black and listened to folk music, not jazz, and the folkies who came into our house on TV or record were clean-cut and wore matching shirts, like The Kingston Trio. Television even created a TV show called Route 66, in which two clean-cut boys had adventures as they drove across the country in a Corvette, supplied by sponsor Chevrolet. It is amazing how quickly in America the counter-culture gets transformed into an over-the-counter culture.

Bob Denver as beatnik Maynard G. Krebs

I know there is no way I saw Kerouac reading his poetry on The Tonight Show in 1959, while host Steve Allen played jazz piano behind him (they’d cut a record together) but I am convinced I caught it somewhere while he was still alive. By then my image of Kerouac was rooted in the sad, angry old man I saw on talk shows, ranting about the hippies protesting the Vietnam War. He was not much older than my father, but he sounded more like the guys my grandad drank to oblivion with at the bars. There was a disconnect. When I read On The Road, I’d been disappointed. Sal Paradise was discontented with the America around him, but much of what he found when he went looking for America, as Paul Simon called it, seemed less exciting to me than it was to Sal. I sensed he needed Cassady and I had no Cassady. Sal struck me as a Holden Caulfield who hadn’t had the world handed to him, and rather than moan inertly, went off to find it.

Years later I’d discover my feeling wasn’t far off. Eight years ago, the day after Kerouac’s 92nd birthday, I reviewed for BBC Front Row his long-lost novella The Haunted Life, thought left behind in a taxicab but found in Allen Ginsberg’s papers, apparently mislaid in his Columbia University dorm room. I had skimmed through Kerouac’s first novel, The Town And The City, published in 1950, and this novella, written in 1944, features the same character, Peter Martin, who at the end of the novel had put on a leather jacket and gone on the road. The prose was younger and breathless, reminding me of Thomas Wolfe, another whom I’d read in high school freshman English, and I immediately linked On The Road, like Howl, to American classics.

The Haunted Life also featured an unintentionally hilarious line in its introduction, where the editor calls On The Road the “perfect accompaniment” to the Federal Highway Act of 1956, through which President Eisenhower built the Interstate Highway system! Nothing, of course, could be further from the Kerouac experience than hitch-hiking on the free-flowing emptiness of I-whatever. I had considered this point in my notebooks in 1976, hitching from Montreal to Cape Cod, just as I-93 crossed into Massachusetts, with no picturesque diner in sight.

The more I’d learned about the younger pre-Road Kerouac, the more I identified with him. He’d already been in and out of Columbia University. He spoke French at home until he was seven, the child of French-Canadians in the mill town of Lowell, Mass. His father was a sometimes mean, always reactionary, often drunk, man. His mother smothered him with affection. He was a fine football player, offered a scholarship to Columbia if he would spend a post-graduate year at Horace Mann, a private “prep” school in Riverdale, just north of Columbia, who specialized in getting grades up for Ivy League schools. This I could relate to, if somewhat imaginatively. My grandparents were native Swedes. I’d gone to a prep school which did the same thing for football players as Horace Mann, but they wound up at lesser colleges than Ivies. I’d played football aside them as an underage kid on a competitive academic scholarship offered a “townie.”

Kerouac, football player at Columbia

Horace Mann got him into Columbia, but also opened his eyes to the world of New York, especially literary and jazz musically. Kerouac broke his leg playing freshman football, and the next year the legendary varsity coach Lou Little, took an instant dislike to him. He dropped out of Columbia, served in the Merchant Marine, but quit that just before his ship was sunk by a Nazi U-Boat. He joined the Navy in 1943, but lasted less than two weeks before being discharged on psychiatric grounds. His officers called him “restless, apathetic, seclusive”; the shrinks described his “auditory hallucinations, ideas of reference and suicide, and a rambling grandiose philosophical manner.” That rambling philosophical manner diagnosis was prescient literary criticism. Kerouac returned to the campus environs. He was already 22 when he wrote The Haunted Life.

Kerouac as sailor

Some of the beats moved easily into the hippie era. Ginsberg turned into a beatific hippie idol, embracing eastern philosophy while Cassady drove Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters’ Acid Test bus across the country, west to east with the Grateful Dead. But Kerouac, stung by fame that misunderstood him, retreated into the personality of his father. Corso and Ginsberg had attuned me to the anti-war positions I’d taken at 15, now Kerouac had turned into his father, the drunken reactionary, was living in Florida with his mother, to whom he remained devoted. “O how it tightens the heart … not so much their being imprisoned in an old and unbearable America … more the America imprisoned in them—so wracks and darkens the spirit,” Corso wrote.

Just after Kerouac died, I found a photo in a college magazine of the poet Charles Olson’s funeral; he was a graduate of my university, but I hadn’t heard of him until then. I saw Ginsberg as a pall-bearer, and began reading Olson, and re-reading the beats. Olson took me into America down Herman Melville’s path, a country escaped by whaleship or riverboat, battled by madmen and confidence men. By now I’d been a student through the hippie era. I rebelled but stayed in school after the 1970 strike, still played football and lacrosse with long hair sticking out from under the helmets, expanding my poetry with Olson and the other Black Mountain poets, allied to the Beats, but seemingly more disciplined in their voices. By the time I was 22, I was a year out of university and on the road in a company VW Beetle teaching speed reading and study skills at campuses as far west as Ohio and south as South Carolina. Corso’s elegy hit me head on. “When you went on the road looking for America you found only what you put there.”

Cassady and Kerouac

Sal Paradise needed Dean Moriarty; my generation needed the just older generation between us Baby Boomers and our parents, or else we were lost. You get a sense of that in John Heard’s performance as Jack in John Bynum’s now-overlooked movie Heart Beat; he gets the sensitivity, and the need to follow Neal, played by Nick Nolte. Sissy Spacek plays Carolyn Cassady, while the film pays hommage to Edward Hopper as well as the Beats.

We might have been looking for escape from the America where we were, the suburban and comfortable post-war dream, but many of us wound up like the character in Steely Dan’s song “Deacon Blues” which Walter Becker explained was about “the mythic forms of loserdom to which he might aspire … and who’s to say he’s not right?” After all, Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, paid $2.43 million for the original scroll manuscript of On The Road back in 2002.

When Corso thinks about what Kerouac saw in those last years, he refers to a popular mainstream comedy show of the time: “what you saw was Laugh-in, and all America was in laughing, that America brought you in, brought America in, all that out there brought in, all that nowhere nothing in, no wonder you were lonesome, died empty and sad and lonely.”

Which is why the innocence of the final pages of The Haunted Life is so moving. Peter Martin and his father have found a point of political agreement, on the value of the working man, la pauvre peuple, a piece of his French-Canadian father’s good, if narrow, side. Peter goes to his room, lights his pipe (a teen-aged track star!) and looks out his window thinking “a tender shroud was being lowered on this life,” which I take to be the comfort of the world he knows and the uncertainty of the world to which he aspires, which stretches well beyond his comfortable cocoon.

With the darkness, and with the smell and feel of it, would come the old sounds of the suburban American summer’s night … a boy’s special nighttime cry and the cool swishing song of the trees: a music sweeter than anything else in the world, a music that can be seen—profusely green, leaf on leaf atremble—and a music that can be smelled, clover fresh, somehow sharp, and supremely rich.

I’ve lived almost all my adult life away from home. I moved to Montreal in 1975 and two years later to London, though I wouldn’t have thought myself going “on the road.” But it seems I move closer to Kerouac as I get older and he gets further away. As Corso asked, “…what has happened to our dream of beauteous America, Jack?” And yes, I still hear those trees.