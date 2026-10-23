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Teresa D. Hawkes, Ph.D.'s avatar
Teresa D. Hawkes, Ph.D.
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I have written a lot about how Agentic AI and this Citizen Scientist can collaborate. You can see these things here: https://tdhawkes.substack.com/. Agentic AI is a great tool developed by many human collaborators for over a century. It can help us figure out solutions to the many problems humans face in these difficult days of evolution!

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