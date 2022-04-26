In the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Sandy, SpongeBob, and the Worm,” the residents of Bikini Bottom are terrorized by a giant “Alaskan Bull Worm.” The Bikini Bottomers gather in the Krusty Krab to debate how to stop the rampaging monstrosity, which has already cut a wide swathe of destruction. Wishing to exact revenge on the creature because it ate her tail, Sandy Cheeks channels her inner Quint and promises to defeat the beast. SpongeBob, aware of its true size, accompanies his mammalian buddy on a futile quest to get her to abandon her futile quest. Once they go, the other inhabitants turn their attention back to SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star, who had earlier made his own proposal for dealing with the threat. His solution? “Take Bikini Bottom and push it somewhere else.”

The notion that you can take a city and push it to a new location is ludicrous. That’s what makes it funny. It’s also why the writers put it in the mouth of Bikini Bottom’s 90 percent idiot, 10 percent idiot savant. Its sheer nonsensicality is precisely why it’s not meant to be taken seriously.

Yet in the wake of the conflict that erupted between Disney and Florida Republicans over Disney’s opposition to the new parental rights in education law, taking it seriously is just what a brigade of Twitter blue checks and other progressives have been doing. If Florida Republicans revoke Disney World’s self-governing authority, they cry, Disney should leave Florida and push Disney World somewhere else.