The decision taken by the American right’s MAGA faction to blame Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is perhaps not surprising—this is a political subculture adept at pinning the blame on Biden no matter how causally unconnected he is from any given bad thing happening in the world.

Far more surprising, according to many, has been the MAGA right’s defense of—and in some cases even praise for—Vladimir Putin.

It shouldn’t have been.

Apologia for a paranoid Soviet spy-turned-authoritarian bent on resurrecting a Greater Russia is exactly what we should have expected from a large segment of MAGA World.