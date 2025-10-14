When news broke that Israel and Hamas had accepted a deal to end the Gaza war, a good number of American media — including both straight news reporters and opinion columnists — covered it through the lens of President Donald Trump’s quest for the Nobel Peace Prize. “I hope … President Trump is showered with praise,” wrote New York Times columnist and longtime Middle East writer Thomas Friedman in an article headlined “Give Trump the Nobel for Gaza, if He Does the Harder Parts to Come.”

Trump’s quest for the Nobel peace prize has become a common press frame for international affairs, from Gaza to Ukraine to India-Pakistan, highlighting how much news and public discourse have become warped around one man’s pathologies.

But let’s take a deep breath for a reality check and remember: Trump is not the protagonist of human events. And to the extent he’s a significant character in world affairs, whether or not he gets a prize is one of the least important things about it.

The Nobel peace prize committee is unlikely to…

Read the full article for free here: https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-israel-hamas-deal-nobel-peace-prize-media-rcna236988