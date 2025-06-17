Iran’s leaders messed up. They planned for a possible Israeli attack, but wrongly assumed it could come if June 15 nuclear talks with the United States failed. They interpreted the news that Israeli strikes were imminent as mere leaks to generate leverage for negotiations, so they spent the night of June 12 at home. Then Israel attacked, killing some Iranian leaders, including the three highest ranking generals.

That suggests a larger possible misconception — that Israel is primarily concerned about Iran’s nuclear program, and launched this campaign to curb it. But Israeli rhetoric and actions appear broader, aimed at regime change.

And even if that’s not what Israel intends, if this conflict doesn’t end soon, it could spiral into a regime-change war involving the United States.

After the first wave of strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…

Read the full article for free on MSNBC.com here: https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/israel-iran-war-regime-us-trump-rcna213332