It Is Time To Decriminalize Sex Work
Sex workers aren't meaningfully different from workers in any other industry and they deserve the same legal protections
There’s a widening chasm within progressive circles over sex work laws.
Many radical feminists argue that prostitution is inherently exploitative and should be outlawed everywhere. But major organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch—even sex workers themselves—ardently oppose the criminaliz…