I usually take a news and social media break around this time of year, after the spring semester ends. It’s good for me to focus on other things, treat current events as not my problem, and quiet the part of my brain that’s constantly formulating things to write about war and politics. I find that impossible while following the news or interacting online. The break typically goes for about two weeks, and I come back feeling mentally healthier, more ready to engage the mostly-awful news again. Then I write about it (here’s what I wrote about last year’s).

This year I worried I couldn’t. There are multiple important things going on, but in particular the Iran war is a big deal for me, personally and professionally, and I’ve followed developments closely. It’s also very frustrating, because the war was so unnecessary, it’s causing so much damage, and the Trump regime’s strategy is terrible. American government officials, financial markets, and a lot of U.S. media coverage are acting like the war is going well, we’re on the verge of peace, and things will snap back afterwards. I really don’t think they will.

It felt like I couldn’t look away, but there’s a good chance the situation will be in a similarly bad state a few weeks from now. Maybe I’ll miss another cycle of Trump issuing threats, lying that there’s big progress towards a deal, getting frustrated that the Iranians aren’t capitulating, then issuing threats again. We saw a version of that cycle this past week.

I’d be shocked if there’s a real war-ending, Strait of Hormuz-opening deal within the next few weeks, because what Trump broke he cannot fix. The only paths forward are a humiliating surrender or a dangerous escalation. He apparently wants neither, and has kicked the can down the road as pressure mounts.

So I’m going on break. If something big happens, someone will tell me. But otherwise I won’t know. For a bit, at least.

I’ve done a few podcasts recently, on a variety of topics. If you missed any of these, or you’d like to hear from me while I’m on break, check them out:

Neon Liberalism with Samantha Hancox-Li, a Liberal Currents podcast, where we talked about America’s Trump-accelerated decline, a post-American world order, and why China isn’t going to step in as global leader. No one will. No one can.

Listen here: https://www.liberalcurrents.com/after-america-nothing-neon-liberalism-75-with-nicholas-grossman/

To the Contrary with Charlie Sykes, where we talked about Trump’s massive corruption, easily the largest in American history—a ballroom paid for with corporate bribes and taxpayer funds, insider trading that dwarfs any previous examples, an illegal slush fund to reward/encourage cop-beating insurrectionists and other criminals he likes, etc.—along with the midterms, the Iran war, and other topics.

Listen here:

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent, a New Republic podcast, where we discuss the Iran war, the unavoidable supply shock, and how it’s become a big political liability for Trump.

Listen here: https://newrepublic.com/article/210409/trump-iran-tirade-visibly-rattles-gopers-leaks-expose-new-blunders

I wish you all the best. See you in a couple weeks.