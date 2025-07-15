Arc Digital

Arc Digital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex P.'s avatar
Alex P.
8d

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Dems getting off their feckless asses and taking political advantage of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arc Digital Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture