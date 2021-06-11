Jew-Bashing and Trump-Blaming
Obama suggests Trump fanned anti-Semitism's flames in America. He has a point, which many conservatives wrongly dismiss—but Obama shouldn't let left-wing Jew haters off the hook
The other day, Barack Obama gave an interview to Jewish Insider in which he addressed the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents and appeared to blame this trend at least partly on his successor in the White House, Donald Trump. Obama referred to a speech he gave at the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. near the end of his presidency, discussing the ha…