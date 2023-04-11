Substack, our platform host here at Arc, has just released a new social media space within its larger discourse ecosystem.

It’s called Notes, and so far it’s excellent. I’ve been using it this past week, and I really like it. Moving forward, I’ll be splitting my time between Notes and Twitter.

To try Notes, click here (or find the Notes tab in the Substack app). Don’t forget to say hi in the replies.

You can also share notes of your own. I hope you’ll use Substack’s internal quoting and “restacking” (i.e., retweeting) mechanism to share Arc content that you like. And tag me when you do!

There’s a Notes FAQ if you get tripped up at any point.

Looking forward to seeing you there!