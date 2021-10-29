Loudoun County Sexual Assault Story Shows Danger of Media Bias

A sexual assault case in Loudoun County, Virginia involving two high school students recently grabbed national attention, even getting referenced by Republican senators at hearings as an instance of the dangers of transgender-inclusive bathroom policies. But it looks like the story is much more complicated.

The Virginia story went national with an October 11 expose by Luke Rosiak on the conservative website, The Daily Wire, of an unfolding situation in Loudoun County, Virginia involving a sexual assault on a 15-year-old female student. But the story actually started on June 22, when the female student’s parents attended a school board meeting discussing, among other topics, a proposed policy that would allow students to choose which restroom and locker room to use on the basis of “consistently asserted gender identity.” The girl’s father, Scott Smith, was arrested at the meeting and a video of the arrest quickly went viral. Smith was held up as an example of conservative parents being disruptive at school board meetings to protest against issues such as critical race theory (CRT) and the rights of transgender and non-conforming (TGNC) students. As The Daily Wire put it:

As a result of the viral video showing his arrest, Smith became the poster child for what the National School Boards Association has since suggested could be a form of ‘domestic terrorism’: a white blue-collar male who showed up to harangue obscure public servants on his local school board.

But it turns out that Smith’s issue with the proposed policy on TGNC students was personal, not political. On May 28, his daughter was sexually assaulted in one of the women’s bathrooms on campus by a student who was wearing a skirt and who Smith believed identified as gender-fluid. The male student, whose name has not been released, was transferred to another school in the district where he has been charged with assaulting another female student. Smith’s anger at the meeting stemmed from school superintendent Scott Ziegler stating, “To my knowledge, we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms,” and another attendee at the meeting accusing his daughter of lying about her assault.

Adding to the controversy, the Wire reported that an administrator at Stone Bridge High School had called the police on Smith on May 28 after he was informed that the school would be handling the investigation “in house,” with the implication that the police would not be involved:

Deputies from the sheriff’s office ultimately responded to the school—not to investigate the alleged rape of a child, Smith said, but because school administrators called them on him for making a scene about it. Smith acknowledges he did make a scene and says any father would have done the same in the situation. “I went nuts. I called the principal a p—-,” he said. “Six cop cars showed up like a f—ing SWAT team” to respond to the school’s complaint about an assertive parent, he said. “Thank God that I drew enough attention to it, without getting arrested, that we got an escort to the hospital and they administered a rape kit that night,” Smith said. A SANE exam and buccal swab, his lawyer said, later came back favorable to the prosecution’s case.”

Contrary to Ziegler’s claims at the board meeting of having no knowledge of any sexual assaults taking place in any restrooms, he had sent out an email on May 28 alerting board members that an alleged sexual assault took place on campus in one of the restrooms. The email made no mention of the gender identification of the students involved, saying only that a male student allegedly assaulted a female student in a restroom. The email also alerted board members that the police were called to the school due to the female student’s parent causing a disruption “by using threatening and profane language that was overheard by staff and students.”

The conclusion seemed clear: the Loudoun County school board was trying to cover up a sexual assault committed by a gender non-conforming student in order to push through their preferred policy of allowing students to choose the facilities best suited to their gender identity. At least that is how The Daily Wire decided to frame the story. And yet throughout the next two weeks, that narrative fell apart as additional information came to light.

The claim that Stone Bridge High School did not alert the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department to the assault until the victim’s father made a fuss is directly contradicted by the evidence. Journalist Jesse Singal obtained the dispatch logs from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, which clearly show that the allegation of assault was reported at 1:33 p.m., with requests for a supervisor and an additional unit starting at 2:21 p.m. It’s very likely that Smith was told the case was being handled by a school resource officer and understood that to mean the police would not be involved. Yet under Virginia law, school resource officers are “law enforcement officers who are employed by a local law enforcement agency,” who are “assigned ... to work in one or more schools but remain under the administrative control of the law enforcement agency” and have to report any allegation of sexual assault made to them.

I don’t blame Smith for the misunderstanding; a parent who has just learned that his or her child has been sexually assaulted at school isn’t likely to tune in to the finer points of a conversation. The fact that the investigating school resource officer was a member of law enforcement and was (or would be) in contact with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office probably wasn’t made clear enough by the administrators but it sounds more like a series of miscommunications and misunderstandings in a stressful situation rather than an attempted cover-up, which is how The Daily Wire presented the story. This means the Wire deserves a huge amount of blame. It’s a reporter’s job to sort out such facts before publication, and an editor’s job to question if the framing is correct.

In addition, Rosiak’s account in the Wire clearly suggested that the skirt-wearing male student had entered the girls’ bathroom to lie in wait for victims to prey on (“a boy allegedly wearing a skirt entered a girls’ bathroom at nearby Stone Bridge High School, where he sexually assaulted Smith’s ninth-grade daughter”). Yet during the juvenile court trial, it was revealed that the male and female students knew each other and had a sexual relationship, and that she had invited him to meet her in the restroom, where they had had two prior consensual encounters.

It should go without saying that the students knowing each other and having had consensual sex before in no way excuses the male student, who the girl testified (and the judge found) assaulted the girl when she refused to perform the sexual acts he demanded. Nor does it diminish the assault. But it does provide context as to why the male student was in the women’s restroom. This completely changes the nature of the story. The Daily Wire might contend that information of this sort was always going to be very hard to come by; a 15-year-old girl usually does not tell her dad she is sexually active, especially with the student she is accusing of sexual assault. But a publication’s job is to get their reporting right—they don’t get a pass on a major factual screw-up simply because information was hard to obtain. The bottom line is it doesn’t sound like Rosiak did much to reach out to other people involved with the case.

So The Daily Wire massively messed this one up, and what’s so frustrating about that is they were the only ones talking about story at all. The Wire produced shoddy journalism, that’s not in dispute; but why was it left to a right-wing outlet to cover this part of the story at all? It’s not as if Smith’s complaints were a mystery; in a viral video of the incident, one can clearly hear a woman, presumably Smith’s wife, state several times that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a student on campus. It would seem that someone should have reached out to Smith or his lawyer to see if there was more to this story than a disgruntled white man mad about CRT and trans kids. Even a cursory look into the facts would have shown that the school superintendent lied to parents at the board meeting, telling them that he knew of no sexual assaults taking place in restrooms when he was in fact aware of one. It’s still entirely possible that Ziegler’s denial was motivated by reluctance to admit to an incident that could be used to argue against a progressive policy on trans bathroom access (especially if the boy’s nontraditional dress was taken as evidence that he was transgender or genderfluid). And that’s a newsworthy story, even if it's uncomfortable.

There is a noticeable trend in mainstream media of not wanting to cover stories that might provide ammunition to the “wrong” side of a debate, and it’s especially noticeable when it comes to transgender issues (and perhaps even more so to issues related to transgender kids). The Loudoun Country story highlights exactly how that strategy backfires: the lack of reporting from other outlets meant the Wire was free to run with the story, putting an incendiary slant on the events and framing it as an indictment of policies allowing transgender and gender-nonconforming kids to use the bathroom of their choosing. Despite other outlets’ best efforts to keep the “wrong” side from latching on to a story, it did—precisely because nobody else was covering it. Mainstream incuriosity effectively presented a highly-ideologically-motivated actor—The Daily Wire—the opportunity to set the agenda for this story.

The original narrative that Smith was yet another aggrieved white man angry at progress was also too good to check. As a result, a father with legitimate concerns got lumped in with hecklers and right-wing provocateurs who import themselves into states they don’t live in to antagonize school boards in districts in which they have no children in attendance. No one except The Daily Wire was interested in the father’s story. Perhaps if other outlets had been willing to hear it—not to report on it uncritically, but to investigate it—there could have been more balanced and incisive reporting done from the beginning, avoiding much of the controversy and speculation that came out of the Wire’s reporting.