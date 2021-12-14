Memeing Mark Fisher

Mike Watson

Zero Books, 121 pages, 2021

The Memeing of Mark Fisher is a book Mike Watson, a leftist cultural observer, was born to write. Watson ties the book’s namesake—the late Mark Fisher and his enduring idea of “capitalist realism”—to the ideas and figures associated with the original Frankfurt School. Central to the book is the “memeification” of Fisher, which might just represent the greatest validation of his thought—as Watson puts it: “there is no alternative, nothing will escape ‘capitalist realism,’ not even the book of the same name.” One of Watson’s aims is to move the left beyond its penchant for unhelpful in-fighting and “cultural navel-gazing” toward revolutionary online content.

Watson’s opening chapters explore how memes have been so effective at blunting radical possibilities. For example, recent U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang (who is by no means a radical) managed to derail his political messaging of universal basic income through the use of popular right-wing memes, which served the accidental purpose of making it impossible to understand where he was ideologically positioned. As Watson sees it, the great promise of memes is also the biggest reason to fear what they can do: since the internet has become a great equalizer of access to images, texts, movies, etc., it has also facilitated each subcommunity with content it can use to push out its own narratives, its own conceptions of truth. In an overall sense, this leads to “less, not more, truth.”

Delving into QAnon’s strange history, Watson notes how this online movement rapidly spread its conspiratorial messaging through meme use.

The memetic spread of QAnon has done something that no singular meme or meme movement has managed up to now. A meme is usually looked at in terms of its spread across platforms. … QAnon, however—like Pizzagate to a lesser degree—spreads into the psyche and lives of its followers.

There is no central conspiracy driving the movement; the lack of a grand narrative has led the masses to begin writing their own story.

What’s more, posits Watson, the truly revealing thing about the current edition of meme culture is not just its ineffectiveness at instituting change, but how it has been co-opted for profit. “Internet corporations don’t care what you do,” he writes, “so long as you give them data—and the online left is simply one niche identity that achieves this.” The internet doesn’t just foster bad forms of political dialogue, it profits from them. For Watson, if we are to move beyond the cycles of outrage and profit online, we will have to “rewire [the internet] toward education, organization, and reflection. And to achieve this we need memes that challenge the breakneck speed that platforms encourage us to browse at.”

Just as Walter Benjamin in his wandering through the Paris arcades saw art and its consumption as a site of class tensions, so too should we see our present online moment. Both possess the possibility of liberation but also the danger of reactionary forces so long as material conditions are not shifted with it. A stark contrast from Benjamin’s era is the ability for the masses to not only freely consume imagery but to produce it, to a degree never before possible. This possibility is bringing the 1930s to full fruition “with an unprecedented level of freedom and financial independence offered to creative practitioners as well as to gamers, meme producers, authors, and amateur models.”

But the latent revolutionary power of this medium has been blunted. The political class has largely succeeded in using the medium to divert the public’s attention from the underlying conditions of capital. And as a result, just like in Benjamin’s day, the medium has yet to produce any revolutionary moments. Even worse, populist “voices” can use the medium to feign having the people’s interests at heart even as those voices work against collective interests. Watson argues: “What populist leaders offer is an extension of the notion of fame for all via a removal of academic, scientific, and political experts as the gatekeepers of power. However, this comes at a price, as those same populist leaders remain on the other side of the still impenetrable ‘glass ceiling,’ preventing the promise of internet media from developing into genuine political agency.” What’s more, Watson notes the difficulty in trying to avoid transforming into a human piece of monetization. Even as supposedly independent platforms such as Patreon or Twitch seek to hand over more control to creators, they would not exist without the visibility Big Tech offers. Indeed “our every use of the internet—every mouse click—feeds into the capitalist system.” With streamers even monetizing their sleep, we may also find ourselves feeding the system as we dream before long.

Yet, Watson argues, there is reason to cling to hope. We possess unparalleled tools of education and self-expression. We are being watched, but so are our politicians. We possess the tools to build and benefit from creative works even as we ourselves are monetized: “It is up to us to leverage the freedom (however little, however much) we have within the capitalist whole to prevent the slide into tyranny.”

Watson next turns to Frankfurt Scholars Theodor Adorno and Max Horkheimer’s Dialectic of Enlightenment. The two explore the human subject’s inability to accept its connection to nature (death, in particular), despite our many attempts to overcome it. The attempt to evade this connection has resulted in “immense tension turned inward.” For Adorno, this is tied closely to mythology’s persistence in our lives; it serves as a distraction to the material realities around us. An example Watson gives is of a group of baby TikTok witches attempting to “hex the moon” in the summer of 2020. He notes that apart from this odd belief in magic persisting in modernity, the more disturbing reality is that this belief distracts from a more pressing task—taking on global capitalism and a global planetary catastrophe. All of this is firmly bound up in the human need for narratives. Whether it’s QAnon or those fighting for socialism, it is the need for a story that gives movements a drive and purpose. Watson notes the outgrowth of depressive memes such as “Doomer” and “Doomer Girl” as indicia of the depressive influence of capitalist realism and its lack of alternatives. Of course, these memes are eventually co-opted into capitalism itself and also turned into profit. Watson points out that these realities make creating and implementing new strategies difficult, yet, there remains hope in the use of online platforms to discuss and debate political theory, even as data capitalism tries to reel them in for a few more dollars.

And it often does. Fisher himself has been converted to a meme, including the creation of a bed blanketed by the cover of his seminal text. As Watson says: “The memeing of Fisher’s theory, book covers, name, or visage in such a cavalier fashion is evidence that 21st-century capitalism is capable of grotesquely distorting even one of its most forthright and lucid critiques.” As both Fisher and Adorno before him saw little hope of a future beyond capitalism, what do we now have to resist its same demands and effects? The answer, Watson says, also lies with Fisher, in making our sickness into a credible protest movement, of turning our individual depressions into social problems.

Watson rounds out his exploration between Frankfurt and Fisher with Walter Benjamin and Herbert Marcuse. He notes that Benjamin sought to show how culture and economics are intertwined. Culture is an accumulation of the past playing out in the present. In this respect, he picks up Benjamin's interpretation of Paul Klee’s Angel of History—we must progress not by seeing a boundless future of possibility, but by looking into the past and noting its remains even as we are swept into the future. Despite the 20th century’s promise of personally owned cultural goods (taken to new heights in our own moment), this did not disperse the greatness of objects—consider the difference between prints of Mona Lisa and the Mona Lisa—nor did it provide any sort of emancipatory gains. Yet, argues Watson, this availability “allowed people to construct their own histories and form their own aspirations” and even today can be a window “into the true conditions of capitalism.” Taken together, Benjamin's insight was ultimately not how we can envision the future, but how we can understand the past through the vast array of cultural objects and how this informs our future. Watson puts it like this: “Can the audience reconfigure history in new constellations?” In this way, Benjamin’s “flaneurism,”—a stroller or loafer—when taken up intentionally, “is a demonstration against the division of labor.”

Turning to the present moment, Watson argues that the new task of the online left is to develop ourselves into “digital flaneurs,” taking on the vast array of digital objects not as passive observers but intentional wanderers:

Today, we take aloof flaneur-like walks through digital arcades replete with memes and videos co-opted as data commodities. In doing so, we might take time to assemble constellations of these image objects so as to reconstruct from them the history of capitalism and to allow possible future assemblages conducive to a socialist vision. This may require a slowing down of our media consumption, not to a turtle’s pace, but enough to make reflection upon the mechanisms underlying our current digital era of capitalism possible. … In this way, as we look back on the accumulated debris of history, like Klee’s angel of history, we will be able to reconfigure it rather than be configured by it.

Marcuse, a fellow Frankfurt adjacent theorist of the ’60s, also saw the realities of late capitalism as limiting the bounds of human imagination. For Marcuse, this played out even in sexual experience, where promiscuity itself was encouraged not as a challenge to the norms of the power structure, but to help maintain it. Watson drives a clear line between this thinking and our present moment, where the ready availability of graphic pornography, the sexualization of mainstream TV and film, and the ubiquity of sexualized amateur models has taken on this role of recapitulating the structure of power.

Watson draws a clear example of internet celebrity Belle Delphine who successfully sold her bathwater to a fan. Making large sums of money online, it would seem that she was able to leverage her sexuality toward autonomy and personal economic liberation. Yet, Watson notes, “capitalism ultimately ruined her pretense to autonomy from the system by leading her to engage in the banalest possible act she herself could have engaged in for the public: actual sex.” In this way, Marcuse was far more right than he could have realized: the very possibility of liberation from the system will be absorbed into it, even at the margins of what is “acceptable” in polite society.

Despite its potential to be pulled into to the power structure, Marcuse argues that art embodies the very goal of all revolutions: to secure the happiness and freedom of the individual. Marcuse, the other Frankfurt thinkers, and Fisher, posit the possibility of “reclaiming our desire and creatively sublimating it to the fostering of a communitarian society.” Watson exhorts the online left to reclaim the revolutionary potential of art, including memes, through “creative output that challenges the tendency of the data economy to push us toward quantitative goals both online and in real life.” This means adopting irrationality itself, as the “irrational” act of compassion is “the one political calling that can justify our empty human existence.” We can yet leverage our wanderings through the “online arcades,” taking the useful things we find there to challenge capitalism’s digital excess and ultimately turn it outward into the streets.

As bizarre as it may have sounded at the outset, Watson convincingly weaves a tale of how even the most absurd aspects of online culture carry the seeds of a possibility beyond capitalism. His book is essential in a moment where hope seems to be rapidly receding from the left movement, not just in understanding and interpreting our present online moment, but in its radical potential.