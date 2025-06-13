Arc Digital

My Walk
Jun 13

The deal never should have never been resinded imo the inspector's agreement was an important part of the deal also having the eyes and ears on site & the areas around while having other international authorities in on the deal for added oversight, transparency & consequences. Now what all you have is bb & cos, mossads word on the situation or even djt & cos. Please as if that has always turned out to be the correct take on things more often than not causing more problems than not. The Afghanistan deal they brokered ended up with billions being siphoned & still unaccounted for while the rest of our troops were were lucky they got out when & how they did. That deal was set before Biden who never would have brokered such a deal either but had no other options than to get our guys out the way it was because the whole thing was booby trapped by prior to begin with. All those years for what, equipment & so much else left there. Again for chump trump & their own personal grift not our country & certainly not for what's in our greatest interests. All these years later here we are again weaker, less trustworthy, less alliances, alegences & more. Nobody seems to want to speak about all of our nuclear docs & intelligence they pilfored & sold off either which kinda sorta seems like an important thing also among so many other imo g d awful traitorous things they've done also. So yeah now on to the wag the dog B's, protests and a personal birthday parade. News flash if you really think he cares about the Army years your wrong on that too it's all about him and who he can pay to be there to worship him.

Caleb Mars
Jun 13

The Israeli attack dramatically reduces the Iranian Shia threat to the US and the Sunni Arab states. Iran is now heavily outclassed. Israel has total air supremacy and can strike any target in Iran at will. The Mullahs have lost half their military leadership and can’t trust that their ranks are not infiltrated by Mossad agents.

Of course, the leaders in Tehran will make angry threats and keep firing off drones that even they know won’t do much harm. And then after a week they’ll stop that. And then what? They they won’t make a peep. They’ll do what they can not to provoke Netanyahu or Trump from doing any more damage to their regime. They don’t want to go back into the ring for another round. They will throw in the towel and think about how to regroup and avoid having their regime overthrown.

