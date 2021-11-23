Nicole Kidman Makes Movies Worse
AMC Theatres’ new ad campaign featuring the Australian actress sends the opposite message of the one it wishes to convey
Finally, there was a reason to go back to the movies.
For a couple of years, there hadn’t been. First, COVID shuttered theaters across the country. Then, after they reopened, there were no movies. With seating capacities limited and many of their patrons still too fearful to return because of the pandemic, studios postponed their highest profile releases…