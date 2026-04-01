President Donald Trump reportedly told aides he is willing to end the Iran war while Iran still controls of the Strait of Hormuz, said a closed strait blocking energy shipments is other countries’ problem and told interviewers the strait will “automatically open” when the United States leaves, which will not be “too much longer” because “it’s a total obliteration.”

Stock markets leapt up on the news. But the strait is America’s problem, whether Trump wants it to be or not, and Iran gets a say in how this goes.

The oil and natural gas markets…

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