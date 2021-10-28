As our pandemic economy shifts to a post-pandemic economy, there is a lot to straighten out. A major problem is the astonishing number of job postings that are going unfilled. One solution is for companies to offer signing bonuses in an effort to lure workers. Another is for the government to whittle down its pandemic-related economic provisions as a means of incentivizing work. Both measures have been implemented.

I want to consider something else—not a rival solution to our labor woes, but a much-needed enhancement of our hiring practices. This is an opportunity to overhaul a system that is calling for a transformation. There is no better time than now.

Hiring processes offer a microcosm of what it might be like to work long-term at a particular place. What is the work culture there? Is the communication and customer service competent and friendly or neither of those things? Are interviewers prepared and calm and curious or is today’s interview designed to maximize unproductive anxiety?

Let’s start with job descriptions. First, they should be short. If it’s an entry-level position (and probably even if it’s not), the description ought to be stripped of industry jargon. It should also be stripped of unnecessary performance standards that are little more than generic ideals—yes, I understand you want someone to “provide thoughtful leadership” and “pursue the company mission with excellence,” but what is that adding to my understanding of the job?

Job descriptions should also post salary ranges up front so that candidates are able to use that highly significant detail in their initial decision about whether to continue their interest. Obviously there are places that do this already, so we know this is a realizable idea.

When it comes to job qualifications, places of employment should stop overshooting. It’s an unnecessary barrier, and skill-sets are often more transferrable than various candidates are given credit for. Some degree of credentialing is important, but in general, we value such certificates too much. As a broader point, this distinction between the credentialed and the uncredentialed—often assuming expensive schooling that often isn’t relevant to the daily tasks of a particular job—is a big driver of societal division and unrest. For the most part, it should be expected that a new employee is going to be trained. This shouldn’t and can’t all be outsourced to universities.

And how about applications? The best ones in industries that don’t require high-level security checks, and assuming a job seeker has a resume ready, take about a minute or two, start to finish. Two or three clicks, and bam, application complete. In other words, the application should just basically be the resume.

An easy section to cut is the one that asks the job seeker to enter a detailed job history after already requesting the resume. Not only is this frustratingly redundant, but it’s indicative—and not in a positive way—of what it would potentially be like to work there. If you want to make rigorous asks of job candidates, do it once they progress further into consideration. Put documents like transcripts, which require some runaround by candidates, in the same category. A person’s word is enough early on.

Possibly my most controversial recommendation is to do away with cover letters. I think you can learn a good bit about a person from resumes, but I don’t feel the same way about cover letters, and I’m a writerly person! Candidates who are uncomfortable writers likely despise them. Ask yourself a simple question: If we eliminated cover letters entirely, would an employer’s ability to find the right candidate appreciably decrease? I suspect employers would barely miss them, and they’d be forced to make initial decisions from the substance of the resume rather than from any cover letter flattery. We often hear that cover letters aren’t supposed to just be a rewriting of the resume, but that is basically how they function. Perhaps it is important to have some understanding of why a person is seeking a particular role, but that can be determined in a conversation if a person is determined (mainly from the resume) to be worthy of moving past the application stage.

Let’s talk about those conversations, i.e., interviews. They feel like a guessing game of trying to say the thing your interviewer(s) want you to say, with all manner of land mines along the way. If those land mines could reliably distinguish the people ready for the job versus the people who are not, they would be useful. But it’s unclear that they do this well. For example, you would expect an extrovert to perform better than an introvert in an interview scenario where being quiet-ish is an unconscious red flag to the main evaluator, yet what if it’s the quieter person who would’ve been a better fit? Put more technically, it’s always possible that the psychological hang-ups of the employers have become unconsciously embedded in the interview process as a filtering mechanism, and this serves neither the candidates nor the organization.

The plight of introverts aside, I’m also not convinced that we really learn all that much from interviews. Since it’s a guessing game of trying to say the right thing, it’s not a genuine reflection of a potential hire’s actual personality, thoughts, habits, etc. I mean, we can often tell if a person is prepared or was haphazard before the interview, and okay, that’s good. But why not make the first step after an application something more demonstrative, like the performance of a task related to the kinds of skills a particular job requires? This could also help with discriminatory concerns because it would keep a candidate’s visible person and characteristics hidden longer in the process. Even better if we could find a way to hide names (which usually suggest gender, and sometimes hint at race or nationality) from committees.

After the project stage, if a candidate is given a chance to move forward, this is the point at which it would make sense to call references (no letters—this puts way too much on the candidate when the onus should be on the employer to do its homework) that were provided with the written application. Push the conversation—let’s get rid of the term “interview” altogether, as it suggests an interrogation rather than something more like a date, where both “sides” are trying to determine fit—to the very end, which is the point at which a hiring committee has basically decided upon a person but just needs to confirm it with some niceties and signatures. This could also take away some of the nervousness of candidates, which again probably eliminates people who might otherwise be great at a particular job. Awkward people exist in the world, and of course most of us at least have our own moments of awkwardness.

Salary negotiation should be expected from a candidate. No punishing candidates with passive aggressiveness for it. Obviously companies can have legitimate limitations, too, but that’s one reason why you post salary numbers up front.

So why all this emphasis on taking stress away from the job seeker and putting it on employers instead? Aren’t employers the ones currently struggling to fill jobs?

That’s just it, employers currently have a strong interest in enticing workers, which makes this the perfect time to implement much-needed reforms to our hiring processes. Historically, power has been in the employer’s corner. But one of the few good things to come out of the pandemic has been that certain workers have been given a chance to stand up and essentially say, “Your organization depends on the work I do but you’re not showing me, with your actions, that you value it.” One way employers can respond is by tweaking their hiring practices so that the process is more human-centered.

As it stands, the process feels like a lot of unnecessary drudgery. Those tedious applications and interviews with different people from the same organization add up. And what if that person is currently working somewhere else? They’re often only able to interview by taking time off work, and without any guarantee it will pay off. It doesn’t have to be this way.

A lot of the specifics I offered flow from a general principle that employers would do well to follow: Ask only from a job seeker what is in line with a company’s own commitment to that person. No abusive relationships! No feeding off people’s desperation. Very little should be asked of a job candidate until a company begins to show genuine interest in them.

The pandemic has taken a lot from us—let’s not waste the few opportunities it has put in our lap. Let’s fix our broken hiring processes.