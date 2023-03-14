Although I’m Hispanic, I’m white Hispanic. I live in a country that is majority white. Which means that, for myself and lots of others, “people of color” is like so many other terms in society whose use or non-use simply isn’t a matter of great personal interest. I don’t mean that dismissively (as in, this topic doesn’t matter) but literally (as in, I don’t have a personal stake in this discussion).

But that’s precisely why I have no problem with it—because the people who fall under it don’t tend to mind it. In other words, “people of color” is the sort of term whose ongoing status in society should be determined by those it refers to. Do they like it? Do they want others to use it? Etc.

And despite being a bit of an overhyped concern, I would make the same point about “Latinx.” The people it applies to have repeatedly made it clear it’s not a term they prefer. So we should ditch it. Shouldn’t be complicated.