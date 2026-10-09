Arc Digital

Arc Digital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Bolton's avatar
Patricia Bolton
2d

War against whom?

The citizens of the USA who want to exercise their constitutional right to vote and chose their leadership?

That war?

Manufactured war to distract from their demonic administration?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arc Digital Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture