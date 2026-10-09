In a recent speech to top military officers, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Project Meridian — a new initiative to formulate a “proactive vision for shaping American dominance in the future of warfare” by “identifying the capabilities required to achieve absolute technological dominance on the next-generation battlefield.” That description is fairly standard defense policy planning, but the chairs of the effort are anything but standard: former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and wealthy defense contractors Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey.

Less than a week after announcing Project Meridian, the Pentagon awarded Luckey’s company Anduril a $2.9 billion contract to build components for submarines, and another contract worth $1.9 billion to scale up command and control software. President Donald Trump even traveled to Baltimore to tout the submarine contract. These are just the latest examples of how the Trump administration is letting unqualified billionaires burrow ever deeper into the U.S. national security apparatus.

Trying to anticipate…

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