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beckya57's avatar
beckya57
3d

I seem to recall you writing a column telling us we still needed to support the NYT because it has good reporters and vast resources. I understood your point, but disagreed with it (I cancelled my subscription years ago), and this kind of stuff is exactly why I did.

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Joel Mathis's avatar
Joel Mathis
3d

So the "proof" is that one NYT reporter last year used a bolder adjective to describe Hunter Biden's dealings than a different NYT reporter used to describe Eric Trump's?

Thin. Very thin.

In fact, stories about Eric Trump's profiting by his father's power are regular features of NYT coverage, and the only reader who might see those stories and say to themselves "but they don't call it 'audacious' so it must be better" is probably Nicholas Grossman. It's nitpicking at a microlevel that reflects neither how stories are manufactured or how how readers engage them. There are good criticisms of the Times. This ain't it.

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