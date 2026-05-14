President Donald Trump is on an official U.S. state visit to China, and he brought American business leaders in pursuit of deals. One is Trump’s biggest campaign donor Elon Musk, which is very corrupt. Another is Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization, a private business owned entirely by Donald Trump and run by his family members. That’s even more corrupt.

Here is how the New York Times covered it:

Could raise questions? Potential blurred lines?

The lines aren’t blurred. There’s no line at all. The president has a massive financial conflict of interest, representing the United States abroad while also seeking personal business deals, trying to generate money that goes into his own pocket. Pretending that his son running the business insulates President Trump from this conflict of interest is absurd. And bringing Eric on an official state visit to China leaves no ambiguity.

But the New York Times, America’s “paper of record,” will not say so. Instead, they couch it in weak euphemisms, noting merely the hypothetical that someone else might ask questions about it.

Contrast that with how the Times covered Hunter Biden, former president Joe Biden’s son. Here is one of many examples:

“Audacious proposal,” directly stated, with no euphemisms, hypotheticals, or attributing the accusation to others.

And that’s for something much less corrupt! Joe Biden never included Hunter on any state visits or official U.S. business at all. This article describes things Hunter did independently while his father was vice president. And it involved a group that included a Chinese company, not the Chinese government itself. Despite extensive investigations, including years from Republican-led Congressional committees, no one has ever produced evidence that Joe Biden was involved, not even a little.

It was reasonable to scrutinize Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and apparent that Hunter tried trading on his father’s name. That’s not good, but it’s relatively mild, akin to past cases involving presidential relatives such as Donald Nixon or Roger Clinton. There shouldn’t be any financial conflicts of interest involving a president’s family, but nothing Joe Biden’s son (or Nixon and Clinton’s brothers) did impacted U.S. policy.

If a vice president’s son trying to drum up personal business in a foreign country using his father’s name without the vice president’s involvement is bad, then the president’s son trying to drum up personal business in a foreign country by joining his father on an official state visit is really, really bad.

I don’t think the New York Times stating the Trumps’ corruption directly will solve the problem or transform politics or even necessarily convince anyone who doesn’t already see Trump as corrupt to change their mind. But I do think such a prominent media organization should hold presidents to the same standard.

I challenge anyone to explain how describing Hunter Biden’s activity as “an audacious proposal” and Eric Trump’s objectively worse activity as “could raise questions about potential blurred lines” is not media bias in Donald Trump’s favor.