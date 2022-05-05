On the day Vladimir Putin recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent states, I opened The New York Times. I wanted to see how the paper of record would record such a rare and significant international crisis. The live news feed included the following:

Now edging toward the twilight of his political career, Mr. Putin, 69, is determined to burnish his legacy and to correct what he has long viewed as one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century: the disintegration of the Soviet Union. … Essentially, he appears intent on winding back the clock 30 years, to just before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Much about these words, composed by Moscow bureau chief Anton Troianovski, is remarkable. Troianovski, 36, claims to have identified the “essence” of the day’s historic events; to him, the stoic ex-KBG officer Putin’s “intent” is “apparent.” Offered as neither opinion nor analysis, these claims appeared atop the paper’s website as straight news. By publishing them in this way, the Times asserts them as simple facts.