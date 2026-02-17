Arc Digital

Paul Moore
Feb 17

Thanks for your piece about being diligent but not fearing election shenanigans in November. Another concern which may or may not be significant, is threats to polling places. In NJ in November 2025 there was a series of bomb threats that interfered with the election. How should we prepare for this possibility?

Note that I am a poll worker in NJ and am aware of the laws in NJ concerning law enforcement at polling places.

https://www.nj.gov/state/press-2025-1104.shtml

https://abcnews.com/US/credible-bomb-threats-temporarily-halt-voting-northern-new/story?id=127168655

