Will there be war in Ukraine? Amidst predictions of a February 16 Russian invasion, embassy staff evacuations, and calls for foreign nationals to leave the country, many people who are very far from a rosy view of Putin’s Russia are highly skeptical. (That includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, apparently.) A Russian-American journalist friend of mine who lived in Kyiv until recently and who believed a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 now thinks that war is very unlikely and that the tone of Putin’s statements suggests it won’t happen. The troop movements may well be a long bluff by Putin to obtain concessions, above all to get Ukraine’s potential NATO membership off the table.

The Western response is obviously complicated by the fact that Russia has a sophisticated nuclear arsenal and no one wants to go to war (conventional or nuclear) over Ukraine. That means our options are limited, though there are things we can do short of going to war to inflict maximum pain on Russia’s political elites in the event of an invasion.

But there is another catch besides nukes. Any Western response must be based on the assumption that, to put it crudely, Russia (or at least the Putin regime) is the bad guy, Ukraine has the moral high ground, and the United States and other democracies should support freedom for Ukraine—if not with military aid, then with statesmanship, sanctions, and solidarity.

Is there a foundation for such a stance in the West today?

A fairly large portion of the conservative commentariat, led by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, is openly siding with Russia against Ukraine.

In fact, while Ukrainian politics after its break with Russia in 2014 has been messy, corrupt, and sometimes illiberal—a situation that isn’t helped by having a Russia-sponsored war in its eastern region—the argument that Ukraine is a “dictatorship,” advanced in the segment by anti-woke political scientist Richard Hanania, is nonsense. Hanania made the argument in greater detail in a Twitter thread built around a Time article on the detention of businessman, politician, and Vladimir Putin crony Viktor Medvedchuk. Obviously, the Ukrainian government’s move to take the main opposition party’s television channels off the air is disturbing; but the crackdown seems a lot less illiberal if you know that those media channels were literally propaganda outlets for a regime that has waged a seven-year undeclared war in Ukraine’s eastern regions by aiding and sustaining “separatist” terror gangs led mostly by Russian nationals. (While Hanania has stressed that Medvedchuk’s party, Opposition Platform for Life, “came in second” in the parliamentary elections—suggesting that it represents a large minority of the Ukrainian population—it actually got only 13 percent of the vote, while Zelensky’s People’s Servant party got 43 percent.) It is also worth noting that Medvedchuk has been accused, with fairly solid evidence, of ties to the pro-Kremlin terrorist regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk and that he was targeted by U.S. sanctions back in 2014 as a Kremlin operative.

Carlson’s and Hanania’s stance isn’t simply a case of “If Biden’s for it, I’m against it”; it’s a more fundamental hostility to the Western liberal order, which Ukraine’s pro-NATO, pro-European integration leadership seeks to join and to which Putin’s Russia stands in opposition. Hanania is an exponent of the view that liberals hate Putin’s Russia because its conservatism on cultural issues like gay rights and feminism makes it “the Great Satan” of progressives. (This is a slightly more sophisticated version of right-wing Twitter rantings about how the libs hate Putin because he’s a patriot and an anti-globalist, or even because Russia is Christian, unwoke and white.)

Carlson enthusiastically embraces this position; before the 2020 election, he pushed the theory that the Democrats were trying to oust Trump via a “Color Revolution”—thus endorsing the Kremlin propaganda trope in which the “Color Revolutions” that ousted pro-Moscow regimes in several former Soviet republics including Ukraine in the 2000s were products of insidious Western subversion.

It should be noted that this is by no means a universal stance on the Trumpist right. American Greatness, for instance, has generally taken a stance critical of Putin’s authoritarian regime, either criticizing Obama and Biden for “appeasement” or suggesting that Russia be encouraged to integrate into the free world and/or the West. But Hanania and Carlson are hardly alone on the right; Hanania’s piece about Russia as the libs’ great anti-gay Satan, for example, got a favorable nod from National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty.

Carlson and other Putin boosters generally blame the Ukraine conflict on NATO expansion, which they argue Russia legitimately sees as a threat to its security (not to mention a violation of U.S. post-Soviet pledges to Russia). In an excellent Quillette piece, international relations scholar Christopher Miller argues that while some informal non-expansion promises did exist, NATO’s alleged military threat is not the real cause of Russian aggression:

The most significant military powers to join NATO after the Cold War—Eastern Germany and Poland—did so in the 1990s, when relations between Russia and the West were relatively cordial. Russia’s anger about NATO expansion grew just as such fearsome military powers as Latvia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia joined the alliance. What of the NATO bases the Kremlin accuses of encircling Russia? For a long time, there weren’t many NATO facilities in these new member states, except for missile defense facilities in Poland and Romania, and a couple thousand troops scattered across Eastern Europe. These latter forces were deployed, moreover, only after Russia annexed Crimea and ripped up the post-Cold War settlement in 2014, in direct response to Russia’s revisionism.

Miller also points out that, given Russia’s nuclear arsenal, the idea of Russia being invaded by NATO troops in a conventional attack is preposterous. Putin’s real goal, he says, is not security but empire-building, and his real fear is Ukraine escaping Russian imperial control—something that would be cemented by NATO membership or by integration into the European Union. Interestingly, a somewhat similar argument was made in October 2008, not long after Russia’s war with Georgia, by retired Russian general and former high-level arms negotiator Vladimir Dvorkin on the independent Russian website EJ.ru (“The Daily Journal”). Like Miller, Dvorkin argued that a NATO attack on nuclear-armed Russia was unthinkable no matter how many of its neighbors joined the alliance; the real danger was “civilizational isolation” if Russia failed to modernize its economy and liberalize its political system and found itself surrounded by neighbors integrated into the democratic capitalist West.

Obviously, such isolation is also a serious danger to the Putin regime, since it would increase pressures for liberalization.

But to anti-liberal American conservatives like Sohrab Ahmari and Patrick Deneen, Ukrainian integration into the EU and NATO is not about freedom at all; those institutions represent a godless, barren, depraved, multicultural, politically correct “liberal empire.”

Of course, the left has its own problems when it comes to defending the liberal order, which progressives—a key part of the liberal coalition today—spend so much time denouncing as a cover for white supremacist patriarchy. (And that’s not to mention that the “liberal order” privileges advanced, democratic industrial nations—most of them majority-white—as a special zone where peace is assumed to be the norm and war is especially shocking.)

How much will can you muster for the defense of that? One way around this problem is to shoehorn Russia/Ukraine into progressive tropes about white supremacy, as when Atlantic Council fellow Terrell J. Starr, writing on the black-oriented website The Grio, compares Putin and his Russian supporters to “white folks in the South who are still pissed that the Confederacy lost the Civil War” and are “trying to suppress Black voters … while their economies remain in the toilet”:

That’s Russia in a nutshell, folks. Like white Southerners grieving over the loss of the Civil War, Putin and much of Russia are grieving because their leadership can’t think of how to regain its power beyond making their neighbors feel like subjects of their now-dead empire. Ukrainians are essentially seen as slaves in Putin’s eyes. But, like Black folks in America, Ukrainians got a taste of that good ol’ freedom and have no interest in going back to Massa’s house.

While this is not quite as wacky an analogy as Hanania jeeringly suggested on Twitter (some Russian nationalists, as I reported in 2014, have explicitly made analogies between the “conquered” post-Civil War South and post-Soviet Russia, and Russian grievances over the loss of empire and “disrespect” from the West do have certain psychological similarities to the mentality of far-right grievance in America), it fails in one essential way. Who, besides the Ukrainians, are the good guys here? Starr goes on to note that “[l]ike America, Russia is a settler-colonial state.” Why should progressives have a dog in a fight between two settler-colonial states?

Beyond left and right, there is also a widespread perception that liberalism has failed. In the online publication Unherd, which platforms voices across the political spectrum that dissent from conventional “woke” narratives, British journalist Dominic Sandbrook writes that Putin “has history on his side”:

Today it’s very common to regard Putin as a kind of anomaly. We think of the Western-dominated, rules-based international system as the norm. The West represents order, and Putin represents disorder. We stand for continuity; he represents change and chaos. But as unpalatable as it might be to admit it, a very long view suggests that it’s Putin who looks normal, and we who look peculiar. After all, if you walk around most European cities you can see plenty of statues of people who were very like Vladimir Putin — pragmatic, ruthless, authoritarian rulers who governed with an iron hand at home and believed might made right abroad. The emperors who sat in Rome, Constantinople or indeed St Petersburg, the kings and commanders who shaped so much European history, would have scoffed at our belief in progress, our disapproval of violence, our idealistic faith in human nature and disdain for our own ancestors.

One need not have an “idealistic faith in human nature” (or disdain our ancestors) to believe that progress is real, that societies can move past “might makes right,” and that “in the long view,” human rights and freedoms are not an abnormality but an essential aspiration. It is, however, important to understand that freedom is fragile and that undercutting its foundations, from the left or the right, endangers us all.

In the end, Sandbrook’s pessimism may well prove wrong. I think Putin knows that an actual conquest of Ukraine and an attempt to stitch a Frankenstein monster out of pieces of the old USSR are unsustainable. The world has changed since the age of emperors and kings. War atrocities are much more readily exposed by the new media. Even in Russia, civil society—however suppressed—is far more real and robust that it was in the 1980s; if Russian soldiers start to die in large numbers and soldiers’ mothers become a force for protest, Putin knows that sending riot cops to beat up middle-aged moms won’t be popular. Finally, Russia is tied into the world economy, and isolation can hurt.

Will Putin start a war? We’ll see. The world may not be willing to send troops to fight for Ukraine, but it does need to show that the liberal order will be defended and that there is a steep price for violating it. Ukraine is far from a perfect democracy: Hanania gloats over the fact that its Freedom House “global freedom score” is 62 out of 100, below the 69 given to oft-criticized Hungary (though surely the salient fact is that Ukraine is moving up and Hungary is moving down). But it’s a society that, for all its imperfections, has made a commitment to the free world. And it’s under assault by Putin’s Russia (global freedom score: 20, rated “not free” in contrast to Ukraine’s “partially free”), which, along with China, has positioned itself as the free world’s adversary.