The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest military crisis facing Europe in decades. Despite hearing murmurs of a possible invasion for a while now, its actual procession has been so sudden and devastating that many observers do not quite know how to respond. Along with the usual catastrophizing, pundits and politicians have looked toward history to provide context and offer guidance—but this has proved challenging. The last continental European war ended in 1945, prior to the lifetimes of the vast majority of Americans. How can we understand a European land war in the information age when the last one ended during the industrial era?