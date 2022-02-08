I was going to write this piece a month ago after the passing of Sydney Poitier, the great black American actor, but got bogged down in other things, so I’m taking up the subject now in tribute to Poitier and to Black History Month.

Last November, I stumbled on a fascinating 1950 film called No Way Out shown as part of a film noir festival on the Criterion Channel. It was Poitier’s first feature film, and the first Hollywood movie (20th Century Fox, co-written and directed by Joseph Mankiewicz) to address racial hatred head-on. It’s a fascinating and powerful film that in some ways encapsulates Poitier’s sometimes-criticized persona as the “safe” and impeccably virtuous black man, but also transcends it and raises some questions that are very relevant for 2022.