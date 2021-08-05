The Cannibal Club: The Intellectual Dark Web of the 19th Century
What a group of taboo-breakers in the mid-1800s can tell us about today's IDW
Fearless skeptics. Bold truth-tellers. Unrestrained by social taboos or sentimentality. Willing to question everything.
This is how the Intellectual Dark Web—an “alliance of heretics” critical of political correctness, including Eric and Bret Weinstein, Jordan Peterson, Sam Harris, Steven Pinker, and Dave Rubin—like to imagine themselves.
The same descri…