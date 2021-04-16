The Discourse Report: April 16, 2021
Is there an elite conservative/Big Business break-up?, how Pelosi has managed The Squad, pandemic-proofing America for future viruses, and more
Arguments
Elite Conservative Institutions and Big Business
The Wall Street Journal is not known for searing, anti-business takes. Its opinion page is an apologetics shop for the role of business in American life. Its op-eds are the theses the Chamber of Commerce would nail to a church door, or the Biden White House door, to denounce anti-business economic…