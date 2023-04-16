Ross Douthat’s new column in The New York Times is about Ron DeSantis—specifically, that if he truly wants to be president, then this is his time to run. Douthat previously made this case on Twitter, and I remember thinking that his reasoning was entirely correct.

Douthat has fleshed out his argument a bit more here. Every single cycle there are candidates people expect to be in the mix 4, 8, 12 years down the line … and then, for a variety of factors, their window just closes. If DeSantis wants to be president, there is no evidence he will have a more favorable window at any point in the future.