The Discourse Report: April 21, 2021
How likely is it that Chauvin's conviction is overturned?, the folly of court-packing, the suicide wave that never was, and more
Arguments
Chauvin’s Conviction
Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Will that conviction stand?
On Newsmax, Alan Dershowitz said the conviction “should be reversed.” Why? Because of Maxine Waters’s statements urging a guilty verdict.
National Review’s Andrew McCarthy,…