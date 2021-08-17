The Discourse Report: August 17, 2021
Was Afghanistan an intelligence failure?, did 20 years in Afghanistan amount to anything at all?, the electoral implications of the new census report, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
‘They Were Sitting on Their Hands’: Insiders Say Biden’s Team Wasted Precious Time on Evacuating Afghans by Alexander Ward in Politico on 8/17/21
During an interagency meeting early this summer, a Defense Department official …