The Discourse Report: August 19, 2021
Russia looks to dominate in Central Asia, the potential cognitive impacts of "long Covid," Biden on the Afghanistan withdrawal, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Biden is Wrong. There Was Nothing Inevitable About the Disaster in Afghanistan. by Max Boot in The Washington Post on 8/18/21
Is the Biden administration right that the fall of Afghanistan was inevitable, unless the United St…