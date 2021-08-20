The Discourse Report: August 20, 2021
How the White House endangered Afghans, a doctor on the importance of Covid vaccines, the Current Affairs controversy, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
White House Orders for a Speedy Military Withdrawal Put Pressure on Beleaguered Afghans as the Taliban Surged by Greg Jaffe and Dan Lamothe in The Washington Post on 8/19/21
The Pentagon’s focus on pulling out U.S. forces qui…