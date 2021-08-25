The Discourse Report: August 25, 2021
What is the GOP view on foreign policy now?, Obama's Ebola response, VP Harris on the threat that China poses, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Will Afghanistan Take Biden Down? Not Likely. by Seth Masket in Politico on 8/25/21
The situation on the ground in Afghanistan is a humanitarian crisis and, in some corners, a strategic embarrassment. But politically, for a n…