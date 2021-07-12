The Discourse Report: July 12, 2021
Biden on the protests in Cuba, Andrew Jackson and the Trail of Tears, Hong Kong one year after the national security law, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Who’s Actually Responsible for the “Culture War”? by Tim Miller in The Bulwark on 7/12/21
Nitpicks aside, it is undeniable that Democratic base voters have moved left and become more uniformly partisan on a series of issues. …