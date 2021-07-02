The Discourse Report: July 2, 2021
How Rumsfeld deserves to be remembered, understanding the latest jobs report, China shows us the future of shopping, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
How Rumsfeld Deserves to Be Remembered by George Packer in The Atlantic on 6/30/21
Rumsfeld was the worst secretary of defense in American history. Being newly dead shouldn’t spare him this distinction. He was worse than the …