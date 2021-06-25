The Discourse Report: June 25, 2021
Who are the All-Stars of the pandemic?, Do you need to pander to an ideological niche to survive in media?, a tragic building collapse, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Dispatches from the (Trans)Gender Wars by Cathy Young in Arc Digital on 6/21/21
One of the feminist battles over trans issues is on the question of whether issues related to female reproductive biology—pregnancy, childbirth, …