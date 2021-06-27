The Discourse Report: June 27, 2021
The horror of a building collapse, the military and the history of racial discrimination, inside India's catastrophic second wave, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
‘They Were on Their Balconies, Screaming’: The Final Minutes at Champlain Towers South by Marc Fisher, Laura Reiley, Lori Rozsa, and Meryl Kornfield in The Washington Post on 6/26/21
From her fourth-floor balcony, Cassondra S…