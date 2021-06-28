The Discourse Report: June 28, 2021
Bill Barr's dreams of a whitewashed legacy, on the definition of terrorism, does China's economy have a weak spot?, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
World War II’s Lesson for After the Pandemic by Derek Thompson in The Atlantic on 6/28/21
COVID-19 posed another global challenge for which the United States was utterly unprepared. This time, too, the country’s initial respo…