The Discourse Report: June 29, 2021
You should be optimistic about the economy, evaluating the flood of new anti-CRT bills, why ransomware attacks are on the rise, and more
Welcome to DiscRep, your guide to the public discourse. I’m Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere), editor in chief of Arc Digital.
Reads
Seven Reasons to Be Extremely Optimistic About the Economy Right Now by Jordan Weissmann in Slate on 6/29/21
Even with the virus’s recent uptick, the country is still averaging close to its lowest number of daily cases since …